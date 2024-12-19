MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 352,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.03 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

