MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3,771.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,850,000 after acquiring an additional 317,543 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 260,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 225,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 811.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 201,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

