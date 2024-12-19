MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.09 and a one year high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

