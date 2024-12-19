MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 8,430 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 260,890 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 139,268 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 242,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.