MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,985,000 after buying an additional 829,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,609,000 after buying an additional 691,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,940,000 after buying an additional 207,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,382. The trade was a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $102.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

