MML Investors Services LLC Sells 391 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

