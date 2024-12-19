MML Investors Services LLC Sells 491 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $1,497,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 56.6% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after buying an additional 548,493 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sealed Air by 67.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

