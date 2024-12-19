MML Investors Services LLC Sells 748 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.4 %

BMAR opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

