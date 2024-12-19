MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,808 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 306,712 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.