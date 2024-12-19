MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Down 6.0 %

DUOL opened at $332.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.48. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.40.

View Our Latest Report on DUOL

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,160 shares of company stock worth $82,570,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.