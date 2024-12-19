MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.04% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 130.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

