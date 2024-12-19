MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $519.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

