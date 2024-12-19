Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,102.16 ($39.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,815 ($47.96). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 3,800 ($47.77), with a volume of 89,895 shares traded.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,686.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,454.20, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Sindall Group

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Kelly Gangotra bought 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($38.09) per share, with a total value of £29,542.50 ($37,141.69). Also, insider Sharon Fennessy acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,750 ($47.15) per share, with a total value of £24,375 ($30,644.96). Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

