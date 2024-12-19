Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

PAHC opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $861.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 174,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

