Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $8.17. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 79,953 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

In related news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P purchased 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,258. The trade was a 18.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,223,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 267,927 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,040,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

