M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,418 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MARA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MARA during the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MARA by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the second quarter worth $198,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MARA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,127 shares of company stock worth $3,690,624. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on MARA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

About MARA

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.