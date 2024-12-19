M&T Bank Corp Acquires 66 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after buying an additional 509,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,056 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $33,053,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $202.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

