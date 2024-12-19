M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,628.75. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

