M&T Bank Corp Buys 465 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HHH stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.