M&T Bank Corp Buys 882 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

