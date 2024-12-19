M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 260.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

