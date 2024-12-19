M&T Bank Corp Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ryder System by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.62 and a twelve month high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

