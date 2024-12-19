M&T Bank Corp Has $310,000 Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,330,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 439.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 219.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

