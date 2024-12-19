M&T Bank Corp Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Globant by 430.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 46.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

