M&T Bank Corp Has $346,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $182.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

