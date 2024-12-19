M&T Bank Corp Has $387,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,953.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $5,558,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $226.37 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $176.10 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

