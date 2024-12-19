M&T Bank Corp Has $389,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

