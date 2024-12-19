M&T Bank Corp Has $412,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.98 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

