M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,743 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,050,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $22,827.10. The trade was a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,039.68. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $490,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

