M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,787 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,871,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,157,000 after purchasing an additional 978,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,346,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 308,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,726,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after acquiring an additional 897,141 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,347,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Mizuho started coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

