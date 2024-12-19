M&T Bank Corp Purchases 935 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BUD opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

