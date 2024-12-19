M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 8,058 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 30.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after buying an additional 873,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after buying an additional 387,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.