M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $116.84.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.