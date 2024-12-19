M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.
In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $116.84.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
