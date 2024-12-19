M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,276 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 338.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 252.31 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

