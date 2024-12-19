M&T Bank Corp Sells 556 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $104,664.24. This represents a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock worth $2,782,548 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

