NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,908 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 55,089.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5,480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 170.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $522.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $494.04 and a 12 month high of $650.00.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $724.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.21%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.