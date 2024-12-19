Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 35,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $2,358,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,089. The trade was a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

