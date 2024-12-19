NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $3.98. NN shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 226,736 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $194.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the third quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NN by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NN by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NN by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

