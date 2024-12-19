Northland Securities Boosts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $12.50

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

REAL opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $938.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $41,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

