Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Stock Price Up 327.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) rose 327.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.77 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 52,689,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,449% from the average daily volume of 1,158,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Nukkleus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

