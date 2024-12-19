Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Olympic Steel worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $184,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.49. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Report on ZEUS

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.