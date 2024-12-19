Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

