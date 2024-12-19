Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.99%.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.