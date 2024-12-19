Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 109,408 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

