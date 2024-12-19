Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,264,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 288.5% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

