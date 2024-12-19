Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

