Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,556,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,368,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after buying an additional 333,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 10.2% in the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 686,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

