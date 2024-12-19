OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.42 and a twelve month high of $189.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,980.16. The trade was a 20.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $451,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

