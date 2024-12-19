Payam Zamani Purchases 177,515 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani bought 177,515 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600,000.00 per share, with a total value of $106,509,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,701,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,097,400,000. This represents a 5.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Payam Zamani bought 728,863 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,500,000.00 per share, with a total value of $1,822,157,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Payam Zamani bought 4,182 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $15,473.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Payam Zamani bought 20,420 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $71,265.80.

On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani acquired 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Inspirato stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Stories

