Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 30,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,387.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

